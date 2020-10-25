Instead of rushing through Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court confirmation, U.S. Senators Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley should make better use of the Senate’s time.
People struggling here and around the world have been waiting for months for Congress to pass an emergency COVID-19 response bill. What is Congress not understanding about this emergency?
Our Missouri senators should resume negotiations over a COVID-19 deal. To help families stay in their homes during the pandemic and keep food on the table, the bill must provide $100 billion in rental/mortgage assistance and a 15% increase to the maximum SNAP benefit.
Meanwhile, global AIDS, TB, and malaria deaths are projected to rise to levels we haven't seen in 10-20 years.
Both Senators have advocated for global health before. Will they do it again now and make sure the U.S. contributes no less than $20 billion towards international development?
They could even cosponsor S. 3471, the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act. The House passed this bipartisan bill on September 22, which aims to ensure that U.S. entities are not funding forced labor among ethnic minorities in Xinjiang.
All of these actions would be much more effective, helpful uses of their Senate seats.
Yara Changyit-Levin
Town and Country
