Regarding “Support grows for riot inquiry after 'heartbreaking' verdict,” St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Feb. 14, 2021, I believe that the House Managers did an excellent job prosecuting Donald Trump. Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, by acquitting Trump, then saying that Trump was wrong, made me think of if the United States had said at the beginning of World War II that the atrocities going in in Europe were wrong but that we weren’t going to do anything about them.
I agree with Delegate Stacey Plaskett, a House prosecutor who represents the Virgin Islands, “But, listen, we didn’t need more witnesses. We needed more senators with spines.”
I agree — especially senators from the state of Missouri.
Linda Caravelli
Florissant
