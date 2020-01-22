On Tuesday, January 14, Advancement Project National Office, in partnership with Missouri voting rights advocates, celebrated a significant legal victory in the defeat of a key provision of Missouri’s restrictive voter identification law. In a 5-2 decision in Priorities USA v. Missouri, the state Supreme Court struck down a provision requiring voters to present identification with a photo to cast a ballot.
The Missouri Supreme Court decision is one more indication that restrictive voter ID requirements are about blocking access to the ballot box, not preventing voter fraud. For communities of color, the poor and the elderly – who are less likely to possess an approved photo ID – this decision is a first step in undoing the targeted scheme to suppress their vote.
If we want voters to participate in our democracy, the task ahead remains fighting to ensure that our elections are free, fair and accessible. We must protect the voting rights of the most marginalized communities and ensure they’re able to build power through the electoral process.
Judith Browne Dianis, executive director
Advancement Project National Office
Washington, D.C.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.