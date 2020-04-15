COVID-19 pandemic is greatly exacerbating the plight of low-income and working-class renters. Even before the outbreak, families seeking affordable housing were in crisis; over the past several decades rents have vastly outpaced the median earnings of renters. With the massive unemployment caused by the coronavirus, the situation has become only more dire. While the recently-enacted CARES Act has provided some relief, more must be done. We should call on U.S. Senators Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley, and U.S. Representatives Wm. Lacy Clay and Ann Wagner, to make sure that the next relief bill goes farther to help renters, including a nationwide ban on evictions and foreclosures, and substantial appropriations for emergency rental assistance. Looking further ahead, Congress should pass a national "renters tax credit", which would provide a rebate for rent paid in excess of 30% of a family's income
Greg Campbell
Creve Coeur
(0) comments
