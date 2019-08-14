For those trying to make that important transition from renting to owning, one solution can be a renters’ tax credit. The mortgage-interest deduction helps homeowners, but what about the renters? A renters’ credit would help level the playing field. The credit would basically serve as a cap on the amount of rent and utilities a low-income household would pay (around 30 percent of their income). Renters would receive a federal refundable tax credit up to 100 percent of the area’s fair market rent value. By providing renters some relief from growing rental costs, more families could not only find safe, affordable places to live but also have the opportunity to put aside money to eventually buy a home and become a homeowner.
I urge our U.S. representatives Wm. Lacy Clay and Ann Wagner and U.S. senators Hawley and Blunt to support enacting a renters’ tax credit for low- and -moderate income families in any new tax legislation
Sri Jaladi
Creve Coeur
