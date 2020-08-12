Jimmie Edwards, St. Louis director of public safety, whose current salary is $200,000, shows an abysmal disregard for the working poor by saying. “Right now, during these protests and COVID, I think I’m probably making minimum wage,” said Edwards, who estimates he and his colleagues have worked 14- to 16-hour days in recent weeks.
I got my calculator out and multiplied 16 (hours/day) times 7 (days/week) times 52 weeks (weeks/year) times $9.45 (current minimum wage in Missouri) and got $55,036.80.
I think an apology from Jimmie Edwards is due to the working poor of St. Louis (or perhaps his salary should be reduced to $55,036.80).
Linda Caravelli
Florissant
