Thanks to James Sahaida for his letter about SLATE. I know James from when I worked for the state and he is spot on when he said, “Figures don’t lie, but sometimes those doing the figuring do.”
It isn’t just happening at SLATE it’s across the state. I worked for the state agency responsible for Missouri’s Workforce system for 15 and a half years and I’ve seen the figures manipulated to ensure outstanding performance is reported. Don’t believe me? Send a Freedom of Information request to the Department of Labor inspector general for complaints on the Division of Workforce Development. They have plenty of them.
State monitors find the same issues every year across the state, yet little to nothing is done. A Sunshine requests to the Office of Workforce Development will prove what I say is true.
It’s not just SLATE that has incompetent management and high staff turnover; the state Central Office for Workforce Development also has high turnover. Staff can’t stomach the things they have to do to keep their job, so they find another. Staff that speak out are terminated for vague, trumped-up allegations
Edward Greenslit
Jefferson City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.