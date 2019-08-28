Note to the black hooded and bandana-wearing killers of our black men, women and children: I am calling you out as black Klu Klux Klansmen causing the genocide of your own people, man. Where is your mind, man? What is your purpose, man? What is your need, man, to get you to stop the violence, man? The drugs, alcohol, guns and lack of education has distorted your vision of self and others, man. You are doing the work of the white Klansmen against your people, man. Wake up and change your ways and get the help you need, man. As the Obamas recited, you need to "rise above" your life situation and live wisely, man. Find love for yourself and your people, man. Peace.
Diann Buckley
St. Louis
