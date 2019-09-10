In your article on the importance of census, an advocate says, “You really must answer. There are legal ramifications."" What are the legal ramifications? Could everyone just say, “No, I am not a citizen,” no matter what, and clog up the process? In the spirit of “If hijabs are forbidden, I will wear one.”
Lissa Klein
St. Louis
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.