I couldn’t have known Justice John Paul Stevens for all of his 99 years, but I’m lucky enough to have known him for some of them. He was a good man, a decent man. And our country is better because of his leadership and his example. For more than 34 years on the bench at the Supreme Court, Justice Stevens heard cases with a level of grace, humility, and fidelity to our highest ideals that we should hope all our public servants strive for. His balancing of legal precedent with the Constitution’s call for equal justice and an understanding of Americans’ daily lives helped the court — and the country — navigate controversial and defining questions of who we are and who we can be. And in doing so with his signature pragmatism and modesty, he played a pivotal role in carrying forward our founding promise into today. Michelle and I send our warmest condolences to his family and friends, all those who worked with him, and all those whose lives are better because of his legacy.
Barack Obama
Via email
