According to U.S. News and World Report, President Trump threatened legal action after the Nevada legislature advanced a bill that would allow for the state to mail ballots to all voters for the November 3 election, joining other states in expanding access to mail-in voting amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The bill was passed narrowly in the Nevada Senate. It is intended to allow voters to "have faith and confidence that they can participate in the affected elections and exercise their right to vote without fear for their health, safety and welfare," according to the bill's language.
Trump took to Twitter to decry the legislature's action, retweeting an image shared by Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel of protesters in Nevada.
"Post Office could never handle the Traffic of Mail-In Votes without preparation," Trump tweeted. "Using Covid to steal the state. See you in Court!"
As your constituent, I am urging you and your fellow Republican senators to protect our right to vote. My wife and I and many other senior citizens have been staying at home during this pandemic except for essentials such as groceries and medical needs. We shouldn’t have to risk our health to vote when there is another option such as voting by mail. Do not suppress our right to vote.
Ross Caravelli
Florissant
