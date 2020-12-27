Let us not forget that it was Republicans who worked to suppress the vote in 2020, particularly affecting Black and other minority voters.
Let us also not forget that it was Republicans who worked to erase legally-cast votes of millions of Americans, particularly Black and other minority voters in many of the battleground jurisdictions in question.
It was Republicans who supported Trump's many efforts to persuade state legislators, state judges and federal judges all the way to the Supreme Court to disregard millions of Americans' votes -- without a shred of evidence but only wild accusations of fraud.
Shamefully, Missouri's Republican Attorney General Schmitt joined this anti-democratic, anti-voter cause. So did 2nd District Congresswoman Ann Wagner. She and more than 120 other Republican House members signed on to this last-gasp Trump move to hang onto power that voters denied him — by more than 7 million legal votes.
Did Missouri's two Republican Senators Blunt and Hawley call out Trump's anti-democratic, indeed, anti-American effort to deny the vote to millions? Are you kidding, no.
Republicans have tried to suppress the vote, particularly, the Black vote for decades. Now, they have gone beyond voter suppression to actually try to erase legally-cast votes.
It is one more reason to organize, register more voters and rightfully earn the political power that Republicans would deny us.
Arthur Hoffman
St. Louis
