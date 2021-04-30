I am so thankful for The St. Louis American’s consistent reporting on the great work of the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis. St. Louis needs more organizations like our local Urban League. I read that they now have fed more than 130,000 during this pandemic. What other local company has done that? A local TV news program just reported that the Urban League also has provided energy assistance to more than 100,000, and this past weekend they honored the National Guard as well.
I have lived in three other large cities throughout the country and each had an Urban League. While those organizations were certainly doing good work, quite frankly they can’t hold a candle to ours. If they don’t already, St. Louisans need to know that they have a ‘gem’ here with the Urban League. I’m proud that they are MY Urban League. Keep doing God’s work Mr. McMillan and company.
Cynthia Gordon
Florissant
