Dear Gov. Parson and Lt. Gov. Kehoe,
Although Missouri, like other parts of the country, is beginning to refresh itself, the COVID-19 virus is still an ongoing threat to human health. Therefore, our concerns for your health, and ours, remain.
Public health, and the trust that the public has in the state’s healthcare programs and its administrators, are key to an effective healthcare system, one in which all citizens without respect to their income, social status, party affiliation or color believe to be concerned about their health. To that point, those in Missouri’s most healthcare-deprived communities, which are generally Missouri’s Black communities, deeply encourage you to consider appointing Joseph Palm as deputy department director of Missouri’s Department of Health and Senior Services.
Mr. Palm has been in public health management for more than 25 years. He has successfully managed Missouri’s Office of Minority Health concerns through both Republican and Democratic administrations. His background includes a master's degree in public health. Appointing Joe Palm to deputy director is strongly supported by all five of Missouri’s Black senators, the Black Legislative Caucus, and influential state-wide clergy organizations such as the Ecumenical Leadership Council of Mo.
By appointing Mr. Palm to the position of deputy director, the state’s Black population will first recognize the historic significance of the move. Secondly, and more importantly, trust in the state’s public health programs will be enhanced, and therefore be able to deliver services more effectively to the state’s minority population. To many of Missouri’s minorities, appointing Mr. Palm would not be a political move, but rather one of public health. As an experienced healthcare advocate, Joe Palm is trusted by the 12-13% of Missouri’s population that identifies as minorities, on the issues of public health. Therefore, we the undersigned, representing thousands of taxpaying voters, humbly encourage your consideration of our request.
Ecumenical Leadership Council of Missouri
Bishop Lawrence M. Wooten, PhD, St. Louis Chapter-President
Bishop Mark Tolbert, Kansas City Chapter-President
