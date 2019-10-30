On October 18, The St. Louis American ran two important opinion pieces. One was about the president’s erratic behavior. The other was about violence in Syria from the perspective of a Kurdish refugee in America. With all the pressing issues happening today, I’m afraid the media has little time for an important topic like global nutrition that is nonetheless urgent to millions of people.
House resolution 189 is a bipartisan statement that outlines the best ways for providing nutrition for mothers and babies who struggle in deepest poverty. One hundred fifty-one million children under the age of five in the world – 22 percent – are chronically malnourished and cannot wait years for us to take action.
The House version of the resolution has already been signed Representatives Wagner and Clay, but I’m concerned that congressional attention on Turkey and a looming impeachment may hinder the passage of this resolution. As a member of the Foreign Affairs committee Congresswoman Wagner can help get it passed out of committee. With 126 bipartisan House co-sponsors already in agreement on the best practices to help the malnourished moms and babies around the world, this resolution deserves to be passed without delay.
Cynthia Levin
Town and Country
