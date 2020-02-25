Letters to the Editor

I thought that the Founding Fathers of our country meant for taxes to pay for good things, like free public education so that we could have an informed citizenry, etc. I am sure that they certainly did not mean for taxes to be a piggybank for a president to withhold unless a country supported his or her re-election.

Linda Caravelli

Florissant

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.