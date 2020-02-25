I thought that the Founding Fathers of our country meant for taxes to pay for good things, like free public education so that we could have an informed citizenry, etc. I am sure that they certainly did not mean for taxes to be a piggybank for a president to withhold unless a country supported his or her re-election.
Linda Caravelli
Florissant
