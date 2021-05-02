Our society has been in crisis for so long that we kind of stop thinking about it. I hope your newspaper keeps focus on the fact that the US is the only western nation without some sort of universal healthcare guaranteed by the government. Many of our problems stem from this simple fact. I hope you give it more headlines. It isn't exactly new, but people need to be reminded of it.
Daniel Kreis
St. Louis
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.