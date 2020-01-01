The community didn't work nearly 30 years bringing control of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department back to its citizens to give it away. Police under the governor? Been there, done that. It didn't work to take our concerns before a rural governor and legislators a hundred miles away. I'm not for turning my community over to the state or federal military who don't have shared interests. Elected officials need to work with community stakeholders to develop a plan to hold the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department accountable. The Board of Alders have control over the police department including its budget. That's a big, damn deal.
Jamala Rogers
Organization for Black Struggle
(0) comments
