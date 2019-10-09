The Board of Estimate and Apportionment’s approval of a supplemental appropriation for Cure Violence is a positive step forward for the City of St. Louis. The public health approach to violence reduction taken by Cure Violence works in concert with other efforts and is showing results in other cities. I applaud that we are appropriating funds for its implementation here for three years.
Comptroller Darlene Green
St. Louis
(0) comments
