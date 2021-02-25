The voters of the city of St. Louis this past August delivered a triple entendre with their selections of Black women. Three black queens; Congresswoman Cori Bush, Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner, and Treasurer Tishaura Jones all crushed their opponents within city limits, their victories ranging from 10 to 30+ percentage points.
So why is it that this city's largest and oldest media publication seems so intent on tearing down the will of the voters? Whether it be its year-end hit job on the three Black women cited here, or the repeated targeting of Jones with what now stands to be more than20 editorial hit pieces. Like many St. Louis voters, the Post-Dispatch editorial board seems obsessed with black women.
Black voters should be inclined to not only ignore the Post-Dispatch’s Editorial Board's useless and narrow-sighted views, but to also simply stop reading the ash-heap of garbage produced by certain journalists who fail to fully understand our experiences. Lastly, I say directly to the St. Louis Post Dispatch; putting one Black male on your docket willing to stand by and allow you to demean and degrade Black women does not absolve you of your ignorance or bigotry towards Back women, who make up the backbone of the Black community. Black women are not your perpetual punching bag. Let’s for once try holding the white moderates accountable.
Marquis Govan
Student, De Smet Jesuit High School
