You know you’re winning when opponents begin attacking wildly. Such was the case with the recent Post-Dispatch editorial’s misinformation about Close the Workhouse. The Post ought to at least get its facts straight.
Our city’s only daily paper wants to downplay the role the Workhouse plays in perpetuating violent crime. Many people in the Workhouse are being held because they cannot afford bail. This disrupts hundreds of lives and families, causes lost jobs, and seriously destabilizes already distressed communities.
The Post pretends that Close the Workhouse advocates the immediate release of violent offenders. Those accused of violent offenses are housed at the more modern Justice Center. There could be room enough there and in other regional facilities for those who pose a threat to others; no one wants non-rehabilitated violent felons released into our communities. Fear-mongering, the Post cites a poor example in which the man has not even been charged with the described crime. Anyway, he would be in the Justice Center and is irrelevant to this discussion.
The Post misrepresents the finances that incentivize the status quo. Yes, the cost of housing federal prisoners is more than the daily allowance received. But not mentioned is the estimated $8 million annual in federal compensation for transporting those prisoners. The city is making money off those inmates.
The Post ignores Close the Workhouse’s main contention concerning the Workhouse and crime: the $16 million saved from closing the facility could be better invested in neighborhoods where poverty is one of the root causes of crime.
The Post needs to stop insisting on getting the basics of this issue wrong.
John Chasnoff
Via email
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.