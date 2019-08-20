How can anyone justify thinking that the president is pro-life when he and his administration support Stephen Miller saying that what the Statue of Liberty stands for is not American policy; that a migrant father and his 2-year-old daughter drowned, she with her arm around his neck; tax cuts that benefit the rich, instead of tackling poverty, affordable housing, homelessness, unemployment, prison reform, human rights, education and teachers’ salaries, military spending and disarmament, world hunger, and the safety of the water in Flint, Michigan; being against unions, which have always advocated for their workers to be paid well and to have good benefits; being against immigration (in direct opposition to the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, which supports immigrants); being against health care reform, such as the Affordable Care Act, which gives protection for pre-existing conditions for members of families; being against helping LBGTQ people; undermining public education; being against ecology, such as approving the use of pesticides that have been proven to harm children; using speech that is racist and full of prejudice and encouraging white supremacy and hate groups; and speaking about women in unbelievable language.
Linda Caravelli
Florissant
(0) comments
