As a parent and attendance secretary of children in the Riverview Gardens School District, I strongly believe my children deserve access to the same resources and opportunities as children in more affluent school districts such as Clayton, Ladue, Kirkwood and others.
That is why I am voting YES to Prop E. Children in Riverview Gardens deserve Educational Equity. If the state will not provide adequate funding and resources to our babies, the community must come together and ensure our children do not fall through the cracks.
After all, a strong school district leads to a stronger community. I hope my neighbors and my community will support the children of RGSD by voting yes on Prop E.
Marhari Buckner
Glasgow Village
