People are taking to the streets here in St. Louis to exercise their right to peacefully assemble and to demand accountability from institutions like police departments and government bodies. I support my neighbors in exercising these rights and I join with them in their calls for equity and justice. I urge law enforcement officials, and other leaders to listen and to focus on de-escalation techniques to keep everyone safe during this time.
As a government official, policymaker, and mom of a white son, I know I have a duty, responsibility, and moral obligation to act. One action is the talk that I need to have with my son; I know it is very different than the talks that black moms have with their own sons every day. I also know that my actions, at home and elsewhere, must be paired with deep listening, learning, and direction from those whose life experiences have been vastly different than my own.
The Ferguson Commission report should continue to be a resource for all of us in St. Louis as we seek to build a community in which we can all live our best lives. It documents the results of hundreds of hours of community listening sessions, combined with history and calls to action, many of which have yet to be acted upon. I urge my colleagues in County government and beyond to join me in re-focusing on this important body of work.
Lisa Clancy, chairwoman
St. Louis County Council
Maplewood
