I’m in my late fifties and can’t remember when The St. Louis American has not been a major tool for me to remain informed and conscious. I remember having to purchase the paper to consume the information provided. Most papers in this town are not worthy to be placed in the bird cage, in my opinion.
I simply wanted to say thanks for the work done by all. This paper still represents what most media outlets used to do: research, validate, and inform people of the facts.
I know that requires many moving parts to produce the way you have over the years as one of the best of which you’ve not only have been, but remain.
My 92-year-old mother stills says today that when people do things for you at least you can do is say thanks. Thanks!
Michael A. Harvey
St. Louis
