Russian dictator-for-life Vladimir Putin has had an asset in the White House since the inauguration of President Donald J. Trump. Since the inception of Trump’s presidency, foreign operatives and Republican elected officials have been working gleefully to dismantle federal government programs and services, particularly those created or expanded by former President Obama. They achieve their goals by creating all sorts of chaos on social media and by limiting voting by those who do not favor the narcissistic, neo-nationalistic idiocy of the Trump-Republican confederacy.
Republican efforts to dismantle government can easily be traced to the Ronald Reagan era. Well-documented are Reagan’s unapologetic efforts to rend social services from low-wage American workers and to funnel wealth to corporate America and the ultra-wealthy. Trump’s personal and business history paints Trump as a curmudgeon who was woefully unprepared to assume the presidency. As president, Trump has shown repeatedly that he is incompetent. The current Covid-19 virus pandemic that is paralyzing America is blatant evidence of that incompetence.
Contemporary Americans desire opportunity and a government that will assure equality for all, a viable environment, universal healthcare, meaningful education and employment, etcetera. These desires are attainable, but Trump and his Republican lackeys have proven themselves unable to govern and have in the process damaged the GOP brand beyond repair. So, come November, Democrats and the gee-I-don’t-know-who-to-vote-for crowd need to get-off the couch and take back our country by voting all Republicans out of office.
Michael K. Broughton
Green Park
