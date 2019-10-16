It seemed that reactionary Republicans in Congress were obsessed with an insatiable quest for balancing the federal budget. Of course, they had ulterior motives in taking that position supposedly to accomplish a good deed for the American taxpayer. The scheme was a carefully plotted subterfuge for their desire to eliminate people-oriented programs that provided essential services to needy citizens.
It was merely a misnomer used to cover the fraudulent intention to free up money and give huge tax reductions to the wealthiest of citizens, and also to increase the military budget that is already over-blotted.
The so-called public outcry for a balanced budget easily vanished in the wind as soon as Republicans gained control of the House, the Senate, and the White House.
Where are those vociferous Republicans that had a machine recording the increase in the deficit every day of the Obama Administration? Apparently, they never had real concerned about deficits.
What is needed and they are too cowardly to advocate, is a balanced economy. What the country needs is a balanced scales of justice, a balanced disparity between the rich and the poor. Above all, we must allow our families to balance their own budget
William “Bill” Clay
Silver Spring, Maryland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.