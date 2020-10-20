Don’t forget to research the judges on the ballot. If we want a justice system that works for all the people, we must do the work. The ballot does not show their party affiliations. Get a sample ballot and look them up before you go to vote! Check out the library online or election office.
Roz Weathers
St. Louis
