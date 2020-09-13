As a concerned member of your constituent, I urge you to work with the Trump administration on the issue of Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), a dispute involving Ethiopia, Egypt, and Sudan.
The multi-billion-dollar dam is currently under construction over the Nile River. The project, funded solely by Ethiopians, will lift millions out of abject poverty and reliance on foreign aid.
Advise the Trump administration to:
· Respect Ethiopia's inherent right to use the Nile River equitably, as a contributor of 86% of the water
· Maintain an impartial role in negotiations led by the African Union
· Refrain from threatening to withhold any assistance - direct aid or loans - as a tool to pressure the Ethiopian government to agree to a deal that's neither fair nor equitable
· Refrain from encouraging the World Bank and IMF to withhold loans.
Feseha Hailemariam
Bridgeton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.