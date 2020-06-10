As my wife and I watch the 24/7 coverage of the legal righteous protests and illegal rioting and looting in cities, we are ashamed of the people smashing windows and stealing items from businesses. We are also ashamed of the large corporations that looted $500 billion of our stimulus tax dollars without having to break any windows and carry a heavy wide-screen TV 12 blocks past cops, through a crowd back to their apartment. Both groups who steal are wrong.
If you have not checked your checking account lately, you may not remember that it takes one thousand million to become a billion dollars. That is a long way from the $1,200 you finally got as your stimulus check. We all can stop being Trump’s piggy bank if we vote him and his fellow GOP parasites out November 3.
Enough is enough, but use a non-violent way. Do not riot, shoot or loot, but sue the criminals, embrace education, run for office, become legislators, map out your future, register and VOTE.
James J. Hankins
Wilmington, North Carolina
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.