NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said, “We were wrong for not listening to black players’ complaints of racism.” In his so-called apology he never said the name Colin Kaepernick. Colin was the brave football player who took a knee during the playing of the national anthem. He explained to the press that his demonstration was to bring long- overdue attention to black males being beaten and killed by white policemen. Many players took a knee, but they decided to make an example of Colin Kaepernick, so they blackballed him thus ending his career in pro football.
Trump called the players kneeling SOBs and said the owners should fire them.
Goodell is paid $40 million a year to carry out the directions of the team owners. Nine of the 32 owners gave millions to the Trump campaign and inauguration party. They are Jimmy Haslam (Cleveland Browns), Edward Glazer (Tampa Bay Buccaneers), Woody Johnson (New York Jets), Shahid Khan (Jacksonville Jaguars), Stan Kroenke (Los Angeles Rams), Robert McNair (Houston Texans), Robert Kraft (New England Patriots), Daniel Snyder (Washington Redskins) and Jerry Jones (Dallas Cowboys).
In the 1960s when I marched as youth vice-president of the New Hanover County NAACP branch, there was only one white person marching with us, my Catholic priest, Fr. Swift. Today many of the marchers/protesters are white and other races. Some of Dr. King’s dreams are starting to happen. If we, the people, study, boycott, work, march, fight the power, register, vote and pray together, we shall overcome.
James J. Hankins
Wilmington, N.C.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.