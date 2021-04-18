As children, we stood for the pledge and sang the Star-Spangled Banner. We were taught the myth that our individual votes mattered. We believed that this was a country that was governed by and for the people. As we, as our children and grandchildren grew, so many of us were broken hearted over and over as we learn that big business and multi-national corporations were buying influence with our elected representatives. Every time I hear a politician say they are representing me, as they pass laws that make my life as a worker harder, health care and essentials more expensive, and my water and air dirtier, I know they are working for big money, not for me or mine. Yet I know my vote matters. Your vote matters. If it did not matter, then why is so much money being spent to suppress my vote?
That’s why we must restore voting rights and protect access to the polls. Voters need fair and equal representation so we can choose our representatives, instead of letting politicians draw the boundaries so they can choose their voters. We need Congress to pass H.R. 1, and the President to sign the For The People Act, to get money out of politics, expand voting rights, combat corruption, secure our elections, and much more. History has shown that big business prefers tyrants they can buy. The House passed H.R.1 . It’s time for the majority in the Senate to do the same.
Nancy Williams
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.