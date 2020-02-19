Though I am appalled and revolted by the U.S. Senate Republicans’ vote not to have witnesses or introduce new evidence in Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, I did find one shining example of integrity displayed by a Republican senator. I am referring to U.S. Senator Mitt Romney in his speech on the Senate Floor denouncing Trump’s withholding of funds to Ukraine unless they helped him in his attempt to find dirt on his political opponent Joe Biden.
Romney, about whom I have had some doubt in the past, really stepped up and displayed moral integrity and courage that no other Republican displayed in this impeachment trial. I highly commend Senator Romney for having the courage to stand up for what is right, to stand up for his country, and to stand up to his Republican colleagues, who completely lack his moral courage and conviction.
He chose not to march in lock step with his fellow Republicans, who chose to cover up for a president who has time and again displayed his contempt for American values, the rule of law, and the Constitution of the United States. Shame on our Missouri senators for lacking the courage and conviction of Senator Romney.
Ross Caravelli
Florissant
