As a former North County resident, I still keep up with the goings on in St. Louis and the state of Missouri. While I am not surprised by the backward thinking of outstate politicians and voters that support them, I am literally shocked by the conduct of St. Louis County Council members Rita Days and Shalonda Webb. By siding with the anti-vaccine, anti-mask zealots they hopefully have lost all credibility with the citizens they represent. Since they have forgotten the people that put them in office, those same people should forget to vote for them the next time they run.
Z. Collins, Northern Vermont
