If Amy Coney Barrett is confirmed to the U.S. Supreme Court and if she rules against the Affordable Care Act, her brilliant legal mind and her illustrious career will not be remembered. The only thing that will be remembered about her, which will erase the memory of any good that she has done, will be that she has removed health care insurance from 20,000,000 Americans who have pre-existing conditions. All Catholic priests and all people 65 years of age and older have health care insurance that covers pre-existing conditions. Shouldn’t everyone?
Linda Caravelli
Florissant
