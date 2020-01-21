Martin Luther King Jr.'s work paved the way for black Americans, marginalized people, and allies everywhere to stand up for dignity, understanding, and freedom. Now more than ever, it’s important to celebrate the progress we’ve made while acknowledging the fight isn’t over. We must continue working against racism and discrimination to create a world where everyone is treated with respect.
Sikhism’s founder, Guru Nanak, began his work in the 1500s by speaking out against discrimination of women and the poor – a fight for justice that mirrors Dr. King’s hundreds of years later. Sikhs hold Guru Nanak’s values of equality closely, and believe that everyone has access to God, regardless of their background. For this reason, Sikh Americans are honored to stand with our black neighbors in celebration and solidarity.
Anjleen Kaur Gumer, executive director
Scottsdale, Arizona
