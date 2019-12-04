As Confederate monikers, statues stood their ground across city grounds, calls for their removal reverberated far and wide – even across the Delmar Divide. Yet now that news abounds that Sumner High School, the first black high school west of the Mississippi, is at risk of being shuttered, the only audible sound is silence.
How can this be? Have we, the people, abdicated our responsibility of uplifting the legacies of not only legends such as Dick Gregory and Grace Bumbry, but of the collective black educational experience in the United States? What message does this send to black students about how adult citizens of St. Louis feel about the students' ability to achieve greatness?
How simple it is to tear down signs of historical shame; how difficult it is to build up proof of historical black resilience and potential.
Arthurine Harris
St. Louis
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.