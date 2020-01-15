New leadership has given hope to thousands of Kansans who have lived with the insecurity of not having health insurance. There are nearly a quarter-million working Missourians living with the same fear of going broke because of medical bills they cannot pay, and they need that same kind of leadership here, but aren’t getting it.
I applaud Governor Laura Kelly and legislative leaders in Kansas for doing this critically important work. Now, the spotlight is on Missouri where Governor Parson has for more than a year resisted expanding healthcare coverage to working Missourians and let nearly 100,000 kids lose access to healthcare.
If Governor Parson was willing to expand Medicaid he could have already done it. When I’m governor, Missouri will join nearly every one of our neighboring states and finally get this done.
Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway
Via email
