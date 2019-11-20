St. Louis, MO (63103)

Today

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 51F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 51F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch.