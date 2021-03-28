Our state legislature tried to restrict our voting rights, only to be shot down by our Supreme Court on a voter photo ID law. Now they are trying again. This is despite having NO proof of past violation.
What is needed to vote illegally without a photo? 1) You must get a utility bill, library card, etc. of another person; 2) You have to be sure they will not vote (Remember dead people usually do not possess utility bills, etc. for you to steal); 3) They must live a good distance from you in hopes no one at polling place recognizes you (You also hope no one knows voter you are impersonating); 4) You have to find the person’s polling place; and 5) You have to be willing to go to jail if caught - for ONE vote.
How many people are willing to work this hard and gamble their future - for ONE vote?
Tell your representative to stop this attempt to restrict voting rights.
Martin Walsh, Glendale, Mo.
