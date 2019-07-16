I was happy to see the recent letter “Address the causes of hunger.” Twenty-one percent of kids in the U.S. living in poverty is an abomination.
President Trump’s FY2020 budget proposal calls for increased tax breaks for the very rich while putting housing, education, Medicaid, etc. on the chopping block.
But there’s good news. Many bipartisan U.S. senators and House legislators across many states have recently introduced sweeping legislation to help solve the housing issue. This new bill, the Affordable Housing Credit Improvement Act of 2019, would expand and strengthen the 30 year old bipartisan-supported Affordable Housing Tax Credit.
Research show that when people have a safe and affordable place to live, many other problems (such as unemployment, ill health and lack of food) are lessened.
Our legislators do want to hear from us. You can call the Washington D.C. offices of Senator Roy Blunt (202-224-5721) and Senator Josh Hawley (202-224-6154) and tell them to support the Affordable Housing Credit Improvement Act of 2019. The aide who answers the phone will be happy to relay your brief message
Donna Munro
Bremerton, Washington
