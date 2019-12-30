Thanks to the Urban League for their AIDS outreach efforts, exemplifying this year’s Worlds AIDS day theme, “Communities make the difference.”
Another great example is the success of the Global Fund, which is working to end AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria globally. St. Louis-area constituents spoke to their representatives and asked them to support the Global Fund resolution. Thanks to U.S. Representatives Ann Wagner, Wm. Lacy Clay and Emanual Cleaver for listening to their constituents and co-sponsoring this life-saving bill. Similarly, advocates from across our country raised their voices resulting in the Global Fund resolution being passed both in the Senate and the House in addition to approving full funding of a third of the $14 billion to the Global Fund, needed to save 16 million lives and put us back on track to ending these epidemics by 2030
Raj Jaladi
St. Louis
