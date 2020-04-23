Those who are urging and protesting to open up the economy should ride the Metrolink end to end and then get on a bus and transfer to another bus. If they do that with no protective equipment, then maybe we should consider starting the economy. Because that is what so many people need to do get to work. If people can’t safely get to work, then it is premature to open the economy.
Steve Wulff
St. Louis
