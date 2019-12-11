As we enter the holiday season, President Trump appears to be following in the footsteps of the Grinch; he is stealing Christmas from millions of hungry families.
The Trump Administration has recently proposed three new rules for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (“SNAP”) under which, according to a study by the Urban Institute, 3.7 million fewer people would receive SNAP in an average month, 2.2 million households would see their average monthly benefit drop by $127, more than 3 million would see an average drop of $37 per month, and 982,000 students would lose access to free or reduced lunches.
What kind of president takes food from hungry children? We must demand that our members of Congress condemn this outrage.
Greg Campbell
Creve Coeur
