As a diehard Cardinals fan, I’m proud of The Cardinal Way. Fans know the rules and history of the game, and respect officials and opponents. The club respects players, develops home-grown talent, and fields a good team.
But in the face of racism, racial violence, and racial injustice in 2020, what does it mean to follow The Cardinal Way? I don’t think the club is doing it right now, especially compared to other pro sports teams and major organizations.
Here’s what I think it would mean for the club to follow The Cardinal Way” right now:
A public statement that unequivocally condemns racism, racial violence, and police brutality; names recent victims and shares condolences with their families; and commits to the Black community in St. Louis.
Support the club’s players who are speaking up.
Require that the private company that provides security at the ballpark follow the most advanced public safety practices, including de-escalation. Publicly call for local police departments to do the same.
Apologize for the club’s history of racial discrimination. It took the Cardinals seven years after Jackie Robinson to break their color barrier, and the club was the last to abolish segregated seating.
Promote the history of the St. Louis Stars.
Set a $15/hour minimum wage and provide good healthcare and paid time off for all employees. Require contractors, especially the food service provider, to do the same.
Align the club’s outreach and charity efforts with community needs.
Diversify the organization’s executive leadership.
Richard Payton
St. Louis
