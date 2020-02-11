I attended a conference sponsored by Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner to discuss her efforts to establish restorative justice in the criminal justice system via her office. Full disclosure: I arrived late due to a deflated tire. However, I heard enough to realize that the city needs this.
The way it was explained to us is that offenders will be given an opportunity to reconcile with victims and the community through restitution of time and money, which can lead to rehabilitation. During the Q & A period, we found that a couple of cases are being used to establish the criteria for this criminal reform. Her office is also working with others groups to keep low-level offenders and the accused out of the system. The office needs money and partners to work with it to accomplish its goal
Marian Miller
St. Louis
