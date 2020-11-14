I was thrilled to read the recent coverage of Washington University School of Medicine’s $14.6 million federal grant to study racial differences in Alzheimer’s disease.
My family first became aware of my father’s impaired memory when he did not remember my brother’s surprise birthday party in 1993. Now over 25 years later, while there have been some advances in research, we still have no way to prevent, treat, or cure this insidious disease, let alone a deep understanding of why this disease disproportionately affects African-American and Latinx populations. Thus, this study is crucial.
According to the Alzheimer’s Association, there are more than 5 million Americans living with the disease. It is a growing health crisis and the nation’s sixth-leading cause of death. The pandemic has been particularly difficult for those with dementia and their families and caregivers.
For those experiencing challenges in this isolating time, you can reach out to the 24/7 helpline at 800-272-3900.
Susie Soto Fandos
St. Louis
