The approaching St. Louis mayoral election may pit two progressive candidates against each other, but there is only one real choice for that post: Tishaura Jones.
It's inconceivable that a white woman representing the Dutchtown neighborhood, or 20th Ward, with little or no history of fostering economic growth in downtrodden northside communities like the Penrose, Fairground or Wells-Goodfellow neighborhoods could be on the level in a city with so many disparities.
If nothing, I believe City Treasurer Jones to be honest, fair dealing and passionate in her commitment to uplift this moribund city and that is why she deserves to be St. Louis' next mayor.
Kevin Boone, St. Louis
