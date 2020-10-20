Justice Ginsburg was a champion for justice, equality, and health care for all. It’s unconscionable, and an insult to her legacy and our democracy, that President Trump, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, and Senators Blunt and Hawley are trying to fast-track a lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court while much needed COVID-19 relief continues to stall in Congress and as Missourians continue to suffer.
Our rights, our health care, and our futures are on the line. Donald Trump has promised to only appoint justices to the Supreme Court who would overturn Roe v. Wade and will “do the right thing” on the Affordable Care Act by striking it down. We simply cannot trust Amy Coney Barrett, who has been an active and vocal threat to reproductive health care and openly critical of the ACA, to protect our health and rights.
Planned Parenthood Advocates in Missouri will do all we can to fight this nomination. There is simply too much at stake.
M’Evie Mead, director of Policy and Organizing
Planned Parenthood Advocates in Missouri
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.