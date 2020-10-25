In the fourth year of their pillaging of the U.S. Treasury, Donald Trump’s crime family continues to wheel-and-deal with oligarchs, dictators and despots worldwide. President Trump has shown his allegiance to these tyrants by providing cover for the grisly murder of an American journalist—a U.S. citizen, ignoring the bounty paid by Putin for the murder of U.S. military personnel, and by refusing to acknowledge the racial divisiveness and social chaos being sown in America by Russia’s cyber warfare, or to take action against Russia’s disruption of U.S. elections.
There is a traitor in the White House. And he continues the intentional dismantling of the U.S. Postal Service, the State Department and a plethora of other critical functions of government that have well-served Americans and made the U.S. a trusted, respected world leader. Trump has clearly stated that in his next four years he and his Republican enablers will end the Social Security and Medicare programs, which are critical to the very survival of millions of Americans. Don’t be misled! They plan to do this! But this treasonous president and his self-serving Republican lapdogs need four more years to accomplish their corrupt goals.
American lives and the fate of our democracy are at stake in the November election. Vote Biden and Harris to save America and our democracy.
Michael K. Broughton
Green Park
